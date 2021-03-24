First Alert Forecast: late week warming trend on tap for SE NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your Wednesday morning opened with a few leftover showers. For the afternoon clouds will quickly decrease and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. These friendlier skies, plus a lighter and more offshore breeze flow than recent days, ought to allow temperatures to climb toward the lower and perhaps even middle 70s for late afternoon highs. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog and mild lows in the middle and upper 50s.
Your temperature forecast goes on to feature even toastier 80s mixing with those 70s, especially on the mainland, Thursday and Friday. Later in the period, a cold frontal passage appears likely to turn weekend warmth into Monday chill. Look for your First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on odds for any late-season frost.
In your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can always check out right here, the chances for pop-up showers and storms keep a mostly low profile. And remember: to extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose, simply tap your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.