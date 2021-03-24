First Alert Forecast: late week warming trend on tap for SE NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your Wednesday morning opened with a few leftover showers. For the afternoon clouds will quickly decrease and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. These friendlier skies, plus a lighter and more offshore breeze flow than recent days, ought to allow temperatures to climb toward the lower and perhaps even middle 70s for late afternoon highs. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog and mild lows in the middle and upper 50s.