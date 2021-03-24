Family of missing man fearful yet still hopeful

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The family of a 70-year-old man missing for almost a month is still hopeful he will be found safe.
Artis Bryant was last seen at his brother’s home on Northwest Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 wearing a black Kango hat, glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes. Bryant is described as a five-foot-ten and weighing 120 pounds.
A silver alert was issued February 26 and is still active at the time of writing.
Bryant has five sons. Two of his sons live in North Carolina, the other three live out of state. All five have come home to search for their dad who, they say, has dementia.
“Our hope is that he comes back to us safe and sound. Our fear is that he’s out wandering,” said Telly Jackson, one of Bryant’s sons.
Jackson praises law enforcement for doing an amazing job helping with the search.
He says neighbors, the CUE Center for Missing Persons — and even strangers — have been out searching. Posters have been put up and distributed in and around Brunswick County.
“We believe in the power of prayer, but we also believe in the power of our community,” said Jackson.
The family knows that as each day passes, there is reason to be concerned but for now that is not their focus.
“Our greatest fear — well, we don’t want to think about the worst.”
The Northwest Police Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find Bryant.
Anyone with information should contact Lt. Perez with Northwest PD at 910-540-8914 or call 911.
