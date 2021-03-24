Construction of New Hanover County’s new government center is underway

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction to revamp New Hanover County’s Government Center is currently underway.
In January, commissioners approved a $53.5 million plan to redevelop the government center.
Under the plan, the county retains 7.5 acres of land where the new government facility will be while a second parcel of roughly 7.5 acres was sold to the developer, Cape Fear FD Stonewater, for $8.84 per square foot. This portion will be developed as a private development after the government center is completed.
The developer will build the new government center facility, which will include a new Emergency Operations Center as well as 911 Center.
Plans also call for a $46 million mixed-use development that will contain some workforce housing as well as an office complex, according to the agreement.
While the new government center is constructed, county services will remain operational in the current building. Services will be moved directly into the new building once it is finished, which is tentatively expected in September 2022.
County officials say if you need to access services at the center, visitors should park and enter through the doors on the south entrance, off Government Center Drive.
