CFPUA to close several Wilmington roads overnight starting Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting next week CFPUA plans on nightly closures of several roads as crews do work on manholes across the city.
According to CFPUA, “Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night and finish by 6 a.m. the following morning. The project is scheduled to be complete by the morning of Thursday, April 1.
Work is scheduled at the following locations:
Monday, March 29:
- Dock Street at 17th Street: No lane closure anticipated
- 17th Street between Market and Dock: Left lane closed
- 16th Street between Grace and Chestnut: Left lane closed
- 16th Street between Market and Dock: Right lane closed
- 16th Street between Dock and Orange: Right lane closed
- Wooster Street between 8th and 9th: Center lane closed
Tuesday, March 30:
- Wooster Street between 7th and 8th: Right lane closed
- Wooster Street between 5th and 6th: Left two lanes closed
- 3rd Street at Queen Street: No lane closures anticipated
- 3rd Street between Wright and Meares: Right lane closed
- 3rd Street at Dawson Street: Right turning lane closed
- 5th Avenue at Dawson Street: Right lane of Wooster closed and right lane (northbound) of 5th closed
Wednesday, March 31:
- 13th Street at Dawson Street: Left lane closed
- Dawson Street between 15th and 16th: Left two lanes closed
- Dawson Street between 16th and 17th: Left turning lane and left through lane closed
- 17th Street at Wooster (south of intersection): Righthand parking closed, righthand lane may be impacted
- 17th Street at Wooster (north of intersection): No lane closure anticipated
- Creecy Avenue at Metts Avenue: Right lane and adjacent alleyway closed”
