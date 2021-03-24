Brunswick County proposes change in voting precinct boundaries, polling locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Voters are often used to going to the same precincts to cast their ballots, but with the growth that has happened in recent years, you might want to double check before election day.
The hope is that the changes proposed in Brunswick County are approved at both the local and state levels before the next election. That means where residents voted for the 2020 presidential election might not be where they vote in just a few months.
The county’s Board of Elections says most people won’t have a change in their polling location, but there are proposals to change the boundaries or polling locations in over a dozen precincts.
Board of Elections director Sara Knotts says changes haven’t happened in at least 15 years.
They aim to cut down on voters waiting in line at the polls and solve problems with people having to pass one polling location to get to another. Part of the proposal includes adding two schools to the list of places to vote. As for what that means for kids in class that day, it’s up to the Board of Education.
“We have been in contact with them and what they do for us with the two schools we have used traditionally is they would have a teacher workday on election day for just those two schools,” said Knotts. “I have made the Board of Education aware of what we’re thinking in terms of coming into some additional schools, which does pose a challenge. They’ve already published their calendar for the next school year.”
Knotts said the board’s hope is that those two new schools would close for the day if the proposed changes are approved.
