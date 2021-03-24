Brunswick Co. holding Free Cleanup Week

By WECT Staff | March 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 10:52 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold Free Cleanup Week April 12 through April 17.

“Brunswick County property owners and residents may dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, at the Brunswick County Landfill free of charge,” the county stated in a news release. “Metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, and yard debris can be disposed of during free week but they must be placed in their designated area.”

You must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees.

Brunswick County Landfill

172 Landfill Rd NE

Bolivia, NC 28422

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

