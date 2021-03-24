Beloved coach for One Love Tennis suffers stroke

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lenny Simpson, the coach and founder of One Love Tennis, suffered a stroke this past weekend, according to a press release emailed to family and friends.
“We are sad to report that on Sunday, March 21, Coach Lenny suffered a stroke. He is resting comfortably and is surrounded by his family along with the best doctors and health care professionals,” the release stated.
Mark Sinclair, the communications director for One Love Tennis, said the family is asking for privacy but would appreciate prayers.
“Right now the family request time to process this,” Sinclair said. “We are asking for everyone to pray.”
Messages of support can be sent here.
