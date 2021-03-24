Beloved coach for One Love Tennis suffers stroke

Lenny Simpson suffered a stroke Sunday

Coach Lenny Simpson suffered a stroke Sunday. He is recovering with his family by his side
By Frances Weller | March 24, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 11:08 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lenny Simpson, the coach and founder of One Love Tennis, suffered a stroke this past weekend, according to a press release emailed to family and friends.

“We are sad to report that on Sunday, March 21, Coach Lenny suffered a stroke. He is resting comfortably and is surrounded by his family along with the best doctors and health care professionals,” the release stated.

Mark Sinclair, the communications director for One Love Tennis, said the family is asking for privacy but would appreciate prayers.

“Right now the family request time to process this,” Sinclair said. “We are asking for everyone to pray.”

Messages of support can be sent here.

