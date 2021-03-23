US Marshal deputy shoots and kills man at gas station in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A U.S. Marshal deputy shot and killed a man at a gas station in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, police say.
CMPD is leading the investigation of the incident that happened near the intersection of The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue around 11 a.m.
Officers with the United States Marshals Service – Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) were reportedly trying to arrest a man with several outstanding warrants.
During the warrant service, Deputy Marshals made contact with the man.
Officials say one of the deputies perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon, striking the man.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Frankie Jennings, was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. Tuesday was his 32nd birthday.
CMPD says a gun was recovered at the scene.
No officers with the CRFTF were injured during this incident, and the police department specifically noted that CMPD officers were not involved in this incident.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza while officers continued to investigate. Citizens were encouraged to use Central Avenue as an alternative route. Drivers were told to expect several hours of traffic impact in the area.
Crime scene investigators were also at the scene as the perimeter of the Citgo gas station was blocked off.
CMPD will be the lead investigative agency for this investigation. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
