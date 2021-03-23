The Town of Carolina Beach unveils first mural

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach and representatives of the Carolina Beach Mural Project unveiled the first of several murals Monday.
Although the mural was completed back in October of 2020, the delayed reveal was because of structural and town requirements.
The mural is located at city hall at the entrance to the town and is artist, Susan Nuttall’s take on a vintage post card from back in the day.
The original post card only includes women. Nuttall decided to add men and people of different ethnicities.
“I’m so proud of this town and all the volunteers that came out and really put their mark on it. And, I think it’s going to be here for a long time and I would love if some of the children that worked on it will bring their children here to see it,” said Nuttall.
Since the first mural was completed, the Carolina Beach Mural Project has put up two other murals and plans to start the fourth on April 4th. As of now, they plan to put up at least seven around the town.
For more information on the Carolina Beach Mural Project you can visit their website.
