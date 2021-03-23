Surf City begins sale of non-resident beach parking permits for $250

By WECT Staff | March 23, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 5:17 AM

SURF CITY (WECT) - Free parking is quickly becoming a thing of the past in Southeastern N.C. as more towns implement paid parking programs in order to bolster revenues for their municipalities, however, most towns offer a deeply discounted or sometimes free parking pass for residents, and in Surf City, non-residents now have a chance to buy a parking pass.

But, it is going to cost you $250.

The pass is valid from April 1 - Oct. 15 and decals are non-transferable, according to a Facebook post from the town. In order to register for a pass visitors can go online, or, after March 26, register in person at the town’s parking office. Paid parking for everyone begins on April 1 and it will be the first year the town charges visitors for parking. Those without a parking permit will have to pay $3 per hour or $20 a day to visit the town.

The town does offer some discounts for seniors, military, and residents of the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Surf City is not the only beach town to offer such a pass, in Carolina Beach non-residents can pay $175 for a parking pass.

