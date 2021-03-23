Pender Education Partnership invites high school seniors to apply for scholarships

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Education Partnership (PEP) is accepting applications from high school seniors for scholarships to help further their education.
Further education includes certificate programs, trade schools, community colleges and four-year institutions of higher education in North Carolina.
“We encourage our seniors to apply for scholarships,” said president of PEP David Stipe. “We consider all students — not just ‘A’ students.”
One scholarship for $1,000 and one for $500 will be awarded to each of the district’s high schools: Heide Trask High School, Pender Early College High School, Pender High School, and Topsail High School.
To be eligible, students must be seniors graduating from one of the four high schools and must be planning to further their education in North Carolina.
Applications are due to the school counselor by Friday, April 30. Visit www.pendereducationpartnership.org for more information.
