New North Carolina plan delivers more COVID-19 vaccine doses to counties where vaccination rate lags

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina will soon change the way it distributes coronavirus vaccines across the state.
The Department of Health and Human Services plans to shift to a plan that prioritizes counties with low vaccination rates, rather than stick with the plan that distributes vaccines based on county populations.
North Carolina expects to receive about 237,560 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as 11,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
But now the distribution amounts will be determined based on the percentage of residents in a county not yet vaccinated, a DHHS spokesperson said.
Click here for full story and for county allocations.
Copyright 2021 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.