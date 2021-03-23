Largest effort yet to remove abandoned boats left behind after storms kick off on NC Coast

“A lot of people are frustrated they think ‘can’t you just yank it out?’ But there’s been this void in the regulatory process about how we can actually take a vessel once it’s been abandoned. You can deem it abandoned, you have to track down the owner; there’s a whole series of steps that have to occur. It’s a very long process and there really wasn’t a good regulatory framework for it,” said Ted Wilgis of the NC Coastal Federation.