Grant funds available to Leland businesses impacted by COVID

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) -The Leland Tourism Development Authority (LTDA) is encouraging local tourism-related businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply to its grant program.
The goal of the program is to assist with marketing and promotion projects that encourage people to visit the town.
The program is open to registered nonprofit organizations, government organizations, and private businesses that support LTDA’s mission to encourage, develop and promote tourism in Leland.
“The biggest thing we want people to take away from this is the Leland Tourism Development Authority is here to help, the Town of Leland is here to help. The money that funds this grant program is from the occupancy tax that is collected in our hotels; so really, it’s important that money gets back out into the community,” said Town of Leland assistant town manager Niel Brooks .
The town has $45,000 in grant money and Brooks says they plan to give it out to as many people as possible that apply until the money is gone.
To be considered for funding, eligible businesses and organizations must complete and submit a written application. Applications may be submitted throughout the year and will be reviewed by the LTDA Board prior to approval.
“The LTDA was founded to support tourism and travel to Leland, so I and my fellow board members find it only fitting to support those businesses that help tourism and travel when they may need it the most,” said Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman
For more information on how to apply for the grant, visit the LTDA website.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.