LIVE: Gov. Cooper to discuss next steps for N.C. as executive order set to expire
Governor Roy Cooper has signed an executive order that allows more fans at sporting events in North Carolina. (Source: The Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WECT Staff | March 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:48 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on North Carolina’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s media briefing comes as Cooper’s previous executive order that lifted the modified stay-at-home-order and eased certain statewide restrictions is set to expire on Friday, March 26.

The briefing is expected to begin at approximately 2 p.m. and can be viewed inside this story or streaming on WECT’s Facebook page.

