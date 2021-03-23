LIVE: Gov. Cooper to discuss next steps for N.C. as executive order set to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on North Carolina’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s media briefing comes as Cooper’s previous executive order that lifted the modified stay-at-home-order and eased certain statewide restrictions is set to expire on Friday, March 26.
The briefing is expected to begin at approximately 2 p.m. and can be viewed inside this story or streaming on WECT’s Facebook page.
