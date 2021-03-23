Following Boulder, Colorado tragedy, US and North Carolina flags to be lowered to half-staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags be lowered to half-staff at state facilities effective immediately until sunset Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Lowering the flags is a show of respect for the families in mourning following the tragic shooting deaths of ten people, including a police officer, in Boulder, Colorado, Monday.
All North Carolinians, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to join in honoring the victims of the tragedy by lowering their flags.
“Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones in the senseless shooting in Boulder. We can, and must, take action to save lives,” said Governor Cooper in a statement.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.