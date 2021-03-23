First Alert Forecast: 70s, even 80s, not too far away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a variably or mostly cloudy day across the Cape Fear Region. A few passing sprinkles and showers are possible. North breezes ought to not be quite as pronounced as recent days but the occasional 15 or 20 mph gust remains possible. Also, expect high temperatures in the seasonable middle and upper 60s.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features increasing middle and late-week temperatures. 70s and even 80s are in-play before a cool-down for early next week. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm include 10% for Thursday and 30% for Friday.
Ten days, by the way, gets you to into April...
