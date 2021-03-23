First Alert Forecast: calmer winds, 70 and 80 degree temperatures not far away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast featured plenty of 60s and even some 70s this afternoon. Variably or mostly cloudy skies will continue across the Cape Fear Region heading into tonight. A few passing sprinkles and showers are possible along with some patchy fog before daybreak. Winds will continue to settle and shift from north to west as temperatures settle in the mild upper 50s. Those same winds will propel highs Wednesday afternoon to the lower 70s amid decreasing clouds.