First Alert Forecast: calmer winds, 70 and 80 degree temperatures not far away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast featured plenty of 60s and even some 70s this afternoon. Variably or mostly cloudy skies will continue across the Cape Fear Region heading into tonight. A few passing sprinkles and showers are possible along with some patchy fog before daybreak. Winds will continue to settle and shift from north to west as temperatures settle in the mild upper 50s. Those same winds will propel highs Wednesday afternoon to the lower 70s amid decreasing clouds.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features additional increasing middle and late-week temperatures. Deeper 70s and even 80s are in-play before a cool-down for early next week. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm include 10% for Thursday and 30% for Friday.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or if you like: tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose! Ten days, by the way, gets you to into April...
