Cook Out continues expansion with locations planned for Whiteville, Leland

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Cook Out seeks to continue its expansion in southeastern North Carolina with two new locations.
The chain restaurant best known for its burgers and shakes has filed plans with the city of Whiteville to set up shop in the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on J.K. Powell Boulevard, according to Planning Director Robert J. Lewis.
KFC recently vacated the building after constructing a new location next door, at the corner of Washington Street and J.K. Powell Boulevard.
“The city is reviewing plans and will be presenting comments to the engineers in the following days,” said Lewis.
Cook Out also recently submitted site plans to the town of Leland’s technical review committee to build a location at the corner of U.S. 17 and Ocean Gate Drive, a site that was annexed by the town in November.
If approved, the Leland location would be the second Cook Out in Brunswick County. The first location opened in Shallotte back in January. New Hanover County currently has three locations, including the enigmatic Taco Roos which serves a Cook Out menu.
Cook Out, which was founded in Greensboro in 1989, has multiple locations through the South, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
