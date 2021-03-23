COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teachers wants charging stations for students’ Chromebooks

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Leigh Ann McPherson, a second grade teacher at Williams Township near Whiteville, is hoping to get some financial assistance for a school project. She’s asking for donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“The title of my project is Charged up Learning,” McPherson says. “Donations would help purchase a charging cart for our classroom. The students would use the charging cart to charge and store their Chromebooks when they are using them. This would be a great addition to our classroom.”
McPherson needs $897 to buy the charging stations. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the charging stations and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to make a donation to Mrs. McPherson’s project, click here.
