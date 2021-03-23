Brunswick County middle, high schools to transition to Plan A on April 12

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a plan that would return middle and high school students to in-person instruction beginning April 12.
Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates presented his recommendations for grades 6-12 students returning to face-to-face instruction to the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
The recommendations were approved by the board and the schedule will be as follows:
- March 29 - Remote students, who indicated they want to switch to face-to-face instruction, return on Plan B as an ‘immersion period’.
- April 12 - All 6-12 students, who want face-to-face instruction, return on ‘Plan A’ five days a week.
“There will no longer be a ‘Plan B’ learning option (Hybrid) after April 12. Students will either be 100 percent face-to-face in the classroom or 100 percent remote learners based on their preference,” a news release stated.
Schools will now begin confirming which learning plans students will participate in through the remainder of the year.
The school board also approved $1,000 bonus to certified and classified employees, and an additional $500 teacher supplement increase which would bring the total teacher supplement to $1,000 for this year.
The bonuses to certified and classified staff are expected in May while the teacher supplements are expected in April.
