Drive-thru Covid-19 testing site coming to UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local and state health leaders will hold a month-long Covid-19 drive-thru testing site at UNC-Wilmington that will be open to the public.
The site, which will be ran and operated by OptumServe, will begin on Wednesday, March 24 and continue through Friday, April 30. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Testing at the site is free and open to the community, but residents must register for an appointment on the Optum Health website. To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 877.562.4850 if you do not have internet access , are registering for a minor, or have any questions.
“Symptoms or possible exposure are not necessary to receive a test. The service is specifically intended for community members. UNCW is providing free testing for students, faculty and staff at other campus locations,” a news release stated.
Testing will be offered at the parking lot at the corner of Hurst Drive and Hamilton Drive, across from the Greene Track and Field Complex. Drivers are encouraged to enter campus from Hurst Drive.
UNCW and New Hanover County Public Health partnered with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to make the testing site possible.
