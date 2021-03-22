TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to be reduced to one lane this week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge spanning the Cape Fear River in Bladen County will temporarily operate in a one-lane pattern several days this week, so workers can put down more pavement needed for the construction of the new bridge.
The two-lane bridge, which now carries northbound and southbound traffic, is scheduled to be reduced to one lane during this time:
- March 23-26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Drivers from each direction will take turns crossing the bridge under the guidance of workers displaying flags and stop signs. Drivers should expect delays and be alert for crews who will be adding 10 feet of pavement roughly between the Go Gas store and the river’s edge.
Once the asphalt is added, drivers on March 26 will be shifted onto the new pavement; and they will continue to use the bridge in a two-way pattern as before.
The N.C. Department of Transportation last year awarded a $23.3 million contract to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy to construct a four-lane bridge alongside the existing one, which used to carry only southbound traffic. (The northbound bridge has been demolished.) The new bridge will be built in phases, allowing bridge traffic over the river during construction.
The project is scheduled to be completed and all four lanes opened by May 2024.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.