Rezoning request would bring 84 affordable apartments on already stressed Gordon Road

Concerns with traffic on Gordon Road have been voiced in the past and a previous traffic impact analysis conducted by the Landing at Lewis Creek Estates estimated the level of service of the roadway at Gordon and College Road to be a ‘D.’ According to a staff report from the county, Gordon Road at the 4400 block has a capacity of just 19,600 but in 2019, was seeing a volume of 22,500. There are traffic improvements planned for Gordon Road, however, they are not expected to even begin for several years.