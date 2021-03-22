NHRMC announces relaxed visitor restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday announced that it is updating its visitor polices as cases of Covid-19 in the community have decreased.
As of Monday, most adults and children who have inpatient stays in NHRMC hospitals will be allowed to have two visitors at a time.
Restrictions remain in place for Covid-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who may have Covid-19. Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Visitors are required to go through routine screening, including a temperature assessment. Visitors must also wear a mask for the duration of the visit as is standard practice for all patients and team members.
NHRMC will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic.
Visitation hours or other limitations remain in effect for specific areas, such as NHRMC Emergency Departments, which will continue to allow one designated support person per patient.
For more information about the visitor restrictions and COVID-19, visit NHRMC.org/coronavirus.
