Hawk released into wild after being rescued from net at Myrtle Beach Topgolf

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A red-tailed hawk is back in the wild after being rescued in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews were called to the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach after the bird was stuck nearly 40 feet high.
MBFD said the hawk was safely handed off to avian experts after being removed from the net.
Officials also said hawks are typically not known for flying at night.
WMBF News later obtained a video of the hawk being released Sunday afternoon at the Lewis Ocean Bays Heritage Preserve in Horry County.
