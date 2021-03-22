First Alert Forecast: winds relax as warmer temperatures return this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast late on this Monday! As a low pressure system winds its way up the Gulf Stream, expect north winds to continue to sweep the Cape Fear Region with 20+ mph gusts Monday night. But, despite this cool flow, clouds are likely to keep temperatures insulated in the middle and lower 50s overnight.
As rain chances keep a low profile, temperatures ought to continue an upward journey for much of the week ahead. And, as you can see in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: deep 70s are in-reach for many of the days! So, why stop there? Tap over to your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast. That way, you can choose any location and take your outlook all the way to the end of March!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.