First Alert Forecast: north winds to relax and warming to commence this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As a low pressure system winds its way up the Gulf Stream, expect north winds to continue to sweep the Cape Fear Region with 20+ mph gusts Monday. But, despite this cool flow, enough solar energy is likely to bust through the clouds to help temperatures grow to toward afternoon highs in the deep 60s to around 70.
As rain chances keep a low profile, temperatures ought to continue an upward journey for much of the week ahead. And, as you can see in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: deep 70s are in-reach for many of the days! So, why stop there? Tap over to your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast. That way, you can choose any location and take your outlook all the way to the end of March!
