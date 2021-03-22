Carolina Beach man gets 25 years in prison for sexually abusing child

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man will spend over two decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child over a four-year period.
David Chase Lewis, 32, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Monday morning to multiple child sex crimes, including statutory sex offense, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with a child.
He was sentenced to 25-35 years in prison for the crimes and must register as a sex offender upon his release. Lewis was issued a permanent no-contact order with the victim, prosecutors said.
Lewis was arrested in 2019 after an investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department determined that he sexually abused the victim between 2015 and 2019.
