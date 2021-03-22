Brunswick County seeks input on proposed voting precinct changes

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than 10 years since Brunswick County evaluated its precinct boundaries and polling places. With the unprecedented growth the county is experiencing, election officials are thinking it’s time to change that.
“With the county’s exponential growth and the changing demand in requirements of polling place facilities, including recent COVID-19 precautions, it is necessary to evaluate precinct boundaries and viable polling places to ensure all voters have access to the most convenient and conducive polling locations,” according to a press release. “The Board of Elections is obligated to consider certain factors when considering precincts and polling locations. Some of these include census block lines determined by federal and state law, ease of access and public recognition of polling places, availability of the space and various physical features of each location to ensure compliance and safety measures.”
Some of the changes would include the use of schools for Election Day as well as adjusting some precincts in the Leland area.
“Recommended changes in the proposed plan include adjusting some of the Leland area precincts to distribute voters to the closest location and adjusting the size of the largest precincts, reconfiguring a centralized precinct in the Shallotte area, and creating an additional precinct in the quickly growing southwest portion of the county. Additionally, we will consider shifting to alphanumeric names for precincts in lieu of traditional names,” according to the release.
“We want to make voting easy and accessible to all voters,” said Sara Knotts, Elections Director. “One of our biggest challenges is finding buildings that provide what our voters need on election day. We are excited about these proposed changes and want to hear what voters have to say about improvements we are making for them.”
Those interested can visit the Precinct Evaluation Summary for more detials and the public comment survey will be open until 5 p.m. on April 15.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.