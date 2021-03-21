First Alert Forecast: slow warming trend as workweek begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a full accounting for an offshore low pressure system. Expect this feature to circulate more clouds and spotty, mainly light showers into the Cape Fear Region through the rest of the day. At least temperatures have been able to warm into the 60s, unlike Saturday when reading were stuck in the 50s all day. Still it is quite blustery with strong northeast breezes.
The new work week features a slow but steady warming trend from highs in the upper 60s early in the week to upper 70s by the end of the work week. As the week progresses we will transition from isolated shower chances to a risk of isolated thunderstorms later in the week.
Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.