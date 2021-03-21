First Alert Forecast: slow warming trend as workweek begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a full accounting for an offshore low pressure system. Expect this feature to circulate more clouds and spotty, mainly light showers into the Cape Fear Region through the rest of the day. At least temperatures have been able to warm into the 60s, unlike Saturday when reading were stuck in the 50s all day. Still it is quite blustery with strong northeast breezes.