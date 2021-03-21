First Alert Forecast: nor’easter to wrap up shortly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a full accounting for an offshore low pressure system. Expect this feature to circulate more clouds and spotty, mainly light showers into the Cape Fear Region Sunday. Any breaks of sunshine may help temperatures to locally warm to the 60s but, for the most part, readings ought to remain in the chillier 40s and 50s like they did Saturday. And adding an extra chill: a continued blustery north and northeast wind flow courtesy of that ocean low.