Amber Alert issued for missing Waco, Texas, girl in immediate danger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.
The missing girl, 16-year-old Alejandra Castro, is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.
She is described as a white girl with brown eyes and black hair.
She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5′5.″ She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, an Ariat Jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.
Castro was last seen at South 20th Street and Connor Ave, Waco, TX, at 01:25 AM on Sunday morning.
Call (254) 750-7596 to report information to the Waco Police Department.
