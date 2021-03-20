WRAAP uses COVID-19 education grant to offer free after-school programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) is offering free online after-school programming and other community services with the help of a grant from the City of Wilmington.
The programs promote self-reliance and healthy lifestyles through education, mentoring, and advocacy, according to a WRAAP spokesperson. The COVID-19 education grant gives WRAAP the ability to offer academic instruction and food services for children and families in underprivileged areas.
The spokesperson says WRAAP wants “to bridge the educational and social gaps that exist amongst youth, families, and communities.”
The Enrichment Program is open to students in grades 3-8. Those looking to enroll a student or learn more about the program can visit WRAAP’s website or call 910-392-6007.
