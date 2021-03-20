Vaccine clinic draws out of state residents, long lines

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A vaccine clinic in Columbus County had to turn people away after running out of doses within the first few hours of opening.
The clinic at Southeastern Community College offered Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the first 1,000 people in line. Over 300 people worked to keep lines moving as patients got their vaccine in their car and waited in the parking lot for their observation time.
The Columbus County Health Department tells us people were eager to get their dose. The first person in line got there at 3:45 this morning. even though the clinic didn’t open until 9 a.m. Some traveled from as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey to get the vaccine.
Those getting vaccinated went through one of two lines taking them through the registration areas, vaccine areas and observation areas. The health department says things moved quicker than expected.
The clinic ran out of doses around 11:30 this morning. Law enforcement directing traffic had to turn away dozens of cars still waiting to get into the parking lot.
