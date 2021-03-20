Tree lovers replace diseased tree at Williston Middle School to celebrate Arbor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington celebrated North Carolina’s Arbor Day by planting a Pin Oak tree at Williston Middle School Friday.
The event is part of the ongoing effort of the Wilmington Tree Initiative to increase the green canopy around the Port City.
The city’s goal has been to plant 1739 trees by the fall of this year. That number is significant because that is the year Wilmington was founded. So far, more than three thousand trees have been planted and more than 4,600 have been given away.
Margie Herring with the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees praised the collaborative effort.
“There is just a unanimity,” said Herring. “Everybody loves trees. We recognize the devastation our community has undergone, storm after storm, and certainly growth has had an impact on our canopy as well, so there’s a real collaboration among a lot of organizations to plant trees.”
The Pin Oak that replaced an old, diseased oak tree on the school grounds, was provided by Five Oaks Nursery & Tree Farm. The Cape Fear Garden Club was also on hand to help out, today.
The next tree giveaway, in collaboration with the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, will be the distribution of 1000 trees on November 13th.
