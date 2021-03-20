First Alert Forecast: spring begins with a wintry feel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spring officially arrived in the 5 o’clock hour of Saturday morning with the vernal equinox but nippy northerly breezes will continue to deliver a vibe that’s decidedly on the wintry side through the rest of weekend. Expect temperatures to reach highs only in the 50s Saturday, 40s for lows Saturday night, and 50s to, at most, 60s for Sunday.
Through the weekend, a low pressure system centered off the coastline will swirl packets of clouds and even rain showers into the Cape Fear Region. A sprinkle or shower is possible in just about any place and any time, though odds thereof will be higher for the coastal counties i.e. closer to the low. The risk of flooding and severe storms is zero.
Thankfully a warming trend will kick in as we head into the new workweek. Look for highs solidly back in the 60s for Monday rising back into the 70s later in the week. A round of spring thunderstorms could impact the area late next week. As always stay alert for any severe weather potential as the March to May period is peak season for severe thunderstorms in the Carolinas.
A round of spring thunderstorms could impact the area late next week. As always stay alert for any severe weather potential as the March to May period is peak season for severe thunderstorms in the Carolinas.
