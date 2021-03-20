City Club of Wilmington mourns sudden passing of beloved general manager

“He was still a part time bartender when I bought the Club in 2007, Weiss says. “I quickly promoted him to bar and restaurant manager. He worked at other downtown bars such as Percy’s, Duck & Dive, Goat and Compass, Tails Piano Bar, among others. He was widely considered ‘The Godfather of the Downtown Bar Scene’. He worked with or trained many of them. He was a real craftsman of a mixologist. In January of 2020, I gave him his dream job as City Club GM that I told him he would have for the rest of his life. Only, I was thinking more like another 25 years.”