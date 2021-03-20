City Club of Wilmington mourns sudden passing of beloved general manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City Club of Wilmington is mourning the sudden passing of a beloved member of its staff.
Greg Matheson, who was the general manager of The City Club of Wilmington, died unexpectedly Friday.
Jonathan Weiss, managing partner of The City Club of Wilmington, informed the staff Saturday morning on social media and then in a meeting Saturday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness for me to inform you that Wilmington has lost one of its most beloved sons late Friday evening. City Club General Manager, Greg Matheson passed away suddenly,” Weiss said. “His friendly smile, uncanny ability to know everyone’s name and cocktail of choice, firm handshake, booming voice when he greets you, and unparalleled mastery of a wide variety of discussion topics will be dearly missed.”
Matheson worked for The City Club since the day it opened July 4, 1997.
“He was still a part time bartender when I bought the Club in 2007, Weiss says. “I quickly promoted him to bar and restaurant manager. He worked at other downtown bars such as Percy’s, Duck & Dive, Goat and Compass, Tails Piano Bar, among others. He was widely considered ‘The Godfather of the Downtown Bar Scene’. He worked with or trained many of them. He was a real craftsman of a mixologist. In January of 2020, I gave him his dream job as City Club GM that I told him he would have for the rest of his life. Only, I was thinking more like another 25 years.”
Details on the cause of death were not released.
According to Weiss, Matheson leaves behind a wife, a son, scores of co-workers, and thousands of friends who loved him.
