US Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks young recruits for Sea Scouts program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is in the process of starting a new Ship (Sea Scout unit) in the Cape Fear region and is seeking young recruits.
Youths ages 14-20 who are interested in sea services, leadership training, or new challenges will make great candidates.
An Open House is being held from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at the Wilmington Marine Center, 3410, River Road.
Sea Scouts is a program that promotes leadership training and better citizenship, and improves water safety and boating skills. It is jointly run by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Scouts BSA.
According to the news release, By accepting a leadership role, Sea Scouts become committed to learning and developing their leadership and management abilities that will serve them for the rest of their lives.
If interested, contact Keith Wilson at flotilla10@ymail.com or reach out to Steve Thompson via the Sea Scouts USCGAux Wilmington Facebook page.
