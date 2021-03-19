Suspects sought after fraud, larceny at Porter’s Neck businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a larceny case.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, several businesses in the Porter’s Neck area of Wilmington were victims of larceny and fraud on March 13, 2021.
A timestamp on two of the images provided by the department show a time of 11:28 and 11:30 in the morning. A specific location is not provided.
If you recognize the individuals you can contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, use this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number (2021-02016).
