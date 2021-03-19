Ocean Ridge Plantation residents prepare for storms following deadly tornado

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - For residents in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood, the sight of last month’s tornado was chilling, scary, and surreal.
“I ran into the house because I was afraid to get electrocuted,” says resident Christopher Burke. “I had my dog out and my heart was pumping and when I saw everything, I took a video... I thought we were under attack or something.”
The tornado touched down with little warning. Three residents were killed in the storm.
With the threat of severe weather today, residents were able to prepare ahead of any potential tornadoes or strong thunderstorms. The streets were fairly quiet as people in their homes prepared for the worst.
“Our action plan is really knowing where we’re going to go,” says Richard Arvonio, another Ocean Ridge resident. “A quick exit out of the bedroom into a closet that’s got good protection around us. We’ve got water [and] we’ve got a generator that we had installed.”
Even though no damage was added today, residents are still reminded of the destruction that took place in their community last month. Piles of debris sit along the streets waiting to be cleaned up.
“Be prepared. Just because it didn’t occur tonight as we were expecting doesn’t mean you shouldn’t prepare for the next notice when horrific weather could be on the way,” says Arvonio.
With today’s forecast, community management sent a memo to residents urging them to be ready for another storm. Dogs were walked early and plants brought inside in-case of strong winds or lightning.
“We’re all extremely prepared,” says Burke. “It’s been a community effort thanks to our wonderful organizers here for looking out for us from the start and making sure that we stay safe. We’ve been getting certain protocols and suggestions and we’re all taking that very seriously.”
A community hoping they never have to experience the destruction and loss they witnessed just a month ago.
