H2GO, Leland move forward with consolidating utility operations

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Leland and H2GO are moving forward with a plan to consolidate their water and wastewater operations.
During a joint meeting on Friday, the Leland Town Council and the H2GO Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve an interlocal agreement that would combine their utility operations to “gain efficiencies in operations, enhance financial sustainability, reduce redundancies and overlaps and improve customer service,” according to a news release announcing the decision.
“Our area has experienced growth at a rapid pace, particularly in recent years. Since we expect to see the same level of growth in the coming years, it is clear to members of the Council and the H2GO Board that collaboration and cooperation are key to improving service now and effectively planning for future needs,” said Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman in the news release.
Officials expect the transition to be completed by June 30.
“Considering the growth we have experienced here in northern Brunswick County, it takes a united effort to maintain top-quality utility service while keeping rates as low as possible,” said Ron Jenkins, chair of the H2GO Board of Commissioners. “This agreement allows us to do just that, as we move forward with certainty towards the same goal.”
The is a developing story and will be updated.
