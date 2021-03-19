First Alert Forecast: Winter weather strikes back as the actual season comes to an end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday afternoon! Despite the right ingredients, the Lower Cape Fear Region managed to dodge the worst of the severe weather threat from yesterday. Hopefully you were able to take the opportunity to go over your severe weather plans, and will be ready when the next chance comes knocking.
You can take a breath, and enjoy a less active pattern as cooler air behind yesterday’s front will cap temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid variable clouds and a few showers first thing in the morning. Temperatures will gradually fall back through the 40s in the afternoon and take a colder dip back to the 30s as the Winter season comes to a close. Blustery north breezes will present wind chill values in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. Saturday with weekend temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the day and 40s overnight. a few showers will be possible early next week as temperatures start their climb toward the 70s. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
