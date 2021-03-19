Brunswick Co. commission chairman expresses concern in statement about proposed H2GO deal

“At tonight’s public hearing in Leland regarding their pending utilities deal with H2GO, Town of Leland officials implied that the County was not interested in working with the Town. At the Town’s request, Commissioner Frank Williams and myself participated in multiple meetings regarding the County assuming the Town’s water system over the past few months. During our negotiations the County agreed to every single request made by the Town that we could legally accommodate. Unfortunately, based on the way this transpired, I can only conclude that the Town of Leland is more focused on empire-building than serving the citizens.”