Broadway performers to entertain, educate during visit to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Broadway performers will entertain and educate audiences while in Wilmington.
With Broadway on hold until the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Opera House Theatre Company invited a few performers to Wilmington for events.
Deaundre’ Woods, who played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway national tour of Hamilton, Alex Hairston, who stars as legendary disco queen Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Tracy Byrd, who was in the national tour of Motown the Musical and Justin Reynolds, who played Smokey Robinson in the Broadway tour Pride & Joy, The Marvin Gaye Musical. will perform together on stage at the Thalian Hall Portico March 25-28.
The show, Legends Live On!, is a musical revue that spans several decades with songs from The Beatles to Bruno Mars and The Four Seasons to Earth, Wind & Fire.
For tickets, click here.
While in Wilmington, the performers will offer youth and adult classes.
Enrollment is limited and the classes will be split into groups based on level and age. Keeping the need for social distancing in mind, the courses will be held in large studios at Evolution Dance Complex, 4515 Fountain Drive on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Classes will cover original Broadway choreography from shows the performers.
Separately, there will be a High School Show Choir Motown class & Hamilton classes for boys and for girls on March 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Additionally, an adult class featuring the choreography from Summer: The Donna Summer Broadway Musical is planned for March 25th from 7pm-8pm at The Studio Collective, 5629 Oleander Drive.
To register for the workshops and classes, click here or contact Tina Leak at T.Leak.OHTC@gmail.com.
