Broadway performers to entertain, educate during visit to Wilmington

Deaundre’ Woods, who played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway national tour of Hamilton, Alex Hairston, who stars as legendary disco queen Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Tracy Byrd, who was in the national tour of Motown the Musical and Justin Reynolds, who played Smokey Robinson in the Broadway tour Pride & Joy, The Marvin Gaye Musical. will perform together on stage at the Thalian Hall Portico March 25-28.