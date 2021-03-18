Tar Heels take on Wisconsin in first round Friday

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Wisconsin has relied on senior leadership while North Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Badgers, seniors D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring, including 85 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love and RJ Davis have collectively scored 38 percent of North Carolina’s points this season, including 39 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: Trice has connected on 38 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.