Rivalry Renewed: Despite limited attendance, fans enjoy UNCW baseball vs. ECU

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the sun sets over Brooks Field, about 500 fans sit in the stands watching the Seahawks host regional rival East Carolina. In a normal year, more than double that amount of people would pack the seats, but the mood is different inside the stadium with limited capacity due to the pandemic.
“Having to get here early and get tickets is a lot different, there’s not as many people here,” says UNCW student Madison Sadler. “The culture is a little bit different I think because there’s not as many students here.”
Despite the more quiet atmosphere, players and fans from both teams tried to stay energized and keep the spirit of the rivalry alive. This game is the only scheduled meeting between the Seahawks and Pirates this year.
“I think the team comes with a high morale coming from Greenville,” says ECU fan and alum Peter Hanrahan. “The few fans that are here kind of bring that same morale, UNCW does the same thing, and it’s going to be a good game.”
It was just over one year ago when UNCW played it’s final game of the shortened 2020 season at Brooks Field against the Pirates. Matt Suggs launched a walk-off homer into the night to give the Seahawks the victory.
Tonight brought another winning result for UNCW, as they defeated the 7th-ranked Pirates 10-2. The Seahawks are now 11-3 on the season.
“It’s a great win against a ranked team,” says UNCW head coach Randy Hood. “We’re going to celebrate tonight without doing anything crazy.”
The Seahawks will now head on the road for a three-game set against William & Mary this weekend for their first CAA conference games of the season.
