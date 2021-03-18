Private investment fuels new innovative approach to create more affordable housing

“There’s going to be non-profits that are building houses, like Habitat for Humanity,” said Patrick Brien, CEO of Cape Fear Collective. “There’s going to be non-profits that support the homeless community like Good Shepherd (Center), and there might be case management-medical type of non-profits who are just interacting a lot with housing problems because that’s who their clientele is and some of the issues they are suffering from. Those organizations all understanding how they affect that big severe housing metric, which is big and scary and like ‘how can we ever move the needle there?’ When you break it down to an organizational level you start to have this sort of self-organizing effect where people really understand where they’re driving generational change.”