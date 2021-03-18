NHCSO investigating larceny case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case it is investigating.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Jan. 9.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the person pictured in the post below to contact Det. Fex-Overton at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
