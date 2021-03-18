NHCSO investigating larceny case

NHCSO investigating larceny case
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case it is investigating. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | March 18, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 7:53 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case it is investigating.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Jan. 9.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the person pictured in the post below to contact Det. Fex-Overton at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.

NHCSO Case #- 2021-00227 Location: Wal-Mart: 5135 Carolina Beach Rd. Crime: Larceny Date of Offense: January 9,...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.