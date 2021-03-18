Mayors and county commissioners request funding from legislature to prevent flooding

“Hurricane Florence was nearly the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “That hurricane was the exclamation point at the end of a long series of damaging flood events that compelled elected officials from the eastern part of the state to come together in search of solutions. Our communities had been struggling to recover from damaging floods, and challenged to build back in a way that made us less vulnerable to facing the same threats again the next time a storm or heavy rains rolled through. Through our work together, we’ve found pathways to recovery and resilience, and now we need the funding to implement the next steps we’ve identified.”